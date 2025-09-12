Home / Companies / News / DMRC signs six-year deal with Alstom to boost red, yellow line service

DMRC signs six-year deal with Alstom to boost red, yellow line service

The move reflects DMRC's ongoing efforts to ensure high service standards and operational efficiency on its key metro lines -- the Red Line (Line-1) and Yellow Line (Line-2) --, the statement said

DMRC, Phase 4 expansion DMRC
The Red Line which has been operational since 2002 while the Yellow Lines which has been running since 2004, currently use Distance To Go (DTG) technology for signalling, the statement said. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 7:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has signed a contract with Alstom Transport India Limited to enhance the reliability and performance of its oldest and busiest corridors, the Red Line and Yellow Line.

The agreement was signed by DMRC's Director Infrastructure Manuj Singhal and Alstom Transport India Limited's Director Commercial Sachin Deora at Metro Bhawan.

DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar and senior officials from both organisations were also present at yhe event, an official statement said.

The move reflects DMRC's ongoing efforts to ensure high service standards and operational efficiency on its key metro lines -- the Red Line (Line-1) and Yellow Line (Line-2) --, the statement said.

The contract, valid for six years with an option to extend it by an additional two years, aims to ensure the availability of onboard spares for the signalling systems and upgrade the existing data logging facilities to better analyse faults, it added.

The Red Line which has been operational since 2002 while the Yellow Lines which has been running since 2004, currently use Distance To Go (DTG) technology for signalling, the statement said.

Under the agreement, Alstom will also provide continuous backend technical support through its global experts to assist in diagnosing and resolving system failures. Regular system audits will also be conducted to further enhance performance, it said.

The partnership is expected to improve the availability, reliability and overall functioning of the metro network through expert support from the original equipment manufacturer, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US SEC grants tech giant Infosys exemptive relief for ₹18,000 crore buyback

Nextgen Semiconductor plans to raise up to ₹1,500 cr in 12 months

BHEL wins ₹23 crore order to supply KAVACH system to Indian Railways

Alibaba to raise $3.2 bn via convertible bonds to fuel cloud, global push

Giorgio Armani's Will directs heirs to sell majority stake, consider IPO

Topics :DMRCDelhi MetroRajiv Chowk metro stationAlstom India

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story