DMRC signs six-year deal with Alstom to boost red, yellow line service

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has signed a contract with Alstom Transport India Limited to enhance the reliability and performance of its oldest and busiest corridors, the Red Line and Yellow Line.

The agreement was signed by DMRC's Director Infrastructure Manuj Singhal and Alstom Transport India Limited's Director Commercial Sachin Deora at Metro Bhawan.

DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar and senior officials from both organisations were also present at yhe event, an official statement said.

The move reflects DMRC's ongoing efforts to ensure high service standards and operational efficiency on its key metro lines -- the Red Line (Line-1) and Yellow Line (Line-2) --, the statement said.

The contract, valid for six years with an option to extend it by an additional two years, aims to ensure the availability of onboard spares for the signalling systems and upgrade the existing data logging facilities to better analyse faults, it added. The Red Line which has been operational since 2002 while the Yellow Lines which has been running since 2004, currently use Distance To Go (DTG) technology for signalling, the statement said. Under the agreement, Alstom will also provide continuous backend technical support through its global experts to assist in diagnosing and resolving system failures. Regular system audits will also be conducted to further enhance performance, it said.