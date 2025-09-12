Home / Companies / News / Myntra partners with Vellvette Lifestyle to launch beauty brand for Gen Z

Myntra partners with Vellvette Lifestyle to launch beauty brand for Gen Z

Fashion ecommerce retailer woos India's Generation Z consumers with hybrid skincare-makeup products

Myntra office in Bengaluru
The partnership combines Myntra’s ecommerce expertise with Sugar Cosmetics' product development capabilities to create what the companies described as a beauty brand designed for Generation Z consumers
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 7:41 PM IST
Fashion ecommerce retailer Myntra will partner with Vellvette Lifestyle, which makes Sugar Cosmetics, to launch Molten Beauty, a skincare and makeup brand for young Indian consumers.
 
The partnership combines Myntra’s ecommerce expertise with Sugar Cosmetics' product development capabilities to create what the companies described as a beauty brand designed for Generation Z consumers, “who blur traditional boundaries between skincare and cosmetics”. The cohort born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s represents nearly half of the country’s $20 billion beauty market.
 
“With over 25 million Gen Z users on our platform, we understand their evolving aspirations. With its skin-first philosophy, Molten Beauty will perfectly resonate with their aspirational beauty choices,” said Nandita Sinha, chief executive officer (CEO) of Myntra. “This strategic association is poised to reinforce our place as the go-to-destination for the new generation of beauty consumers.”
 
“Myntra’s proven expertise in building brands allows us to deliver this new-age brand to millions of beauty-forward consumers across India,” said Vineeta Singh, CEO, Sugar Cosmetics.
 
Molten Beauty’s collection of skincare and makeup products — unveiled before Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival — is set to expand to over 50 stock keeping units over the coming year. The collaboration between the two companies reflects broader shifts in India’s beauty industry as established players race to capture younger consumers who prioritize multi-functional products and digital-first shopping experiences, according to experts.

Topics :Myntralifestylee-commerce companies

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

