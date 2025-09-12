Myntra partners with Vellvette Lifestyle to launch beauty brand for Gen Z

Fashion ecommerce retailer Myntra will partner with Vellvette Lifestyle, which makes Sugar Cosmetics, to launch Molten Beauty, a skincare and makeup brand for young Indian consumers.

The partnership combines Myntra’s ecommerce expertise with Sugar Cosmetics' product development capabilities to create what the companies described as a beauty brand designed for Generation Z consumers, “who blur traditional boundaries between skincare and cosmetics”. The cohort born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s represents nearly half of the country’s $20 billion beauty market.

“With over 25 million Gen Z users on our platform, we understand their evolving aspirations. With its skin-first philosophy, Molten Beauty will perfectly resonate with their aspirational beauty choices,” said Nandita Sinha, chief executive officer (CEO) of Myntra. “This strategic association is poised to reinforce our place as the go-to-destination for the new generation of beauty consumers.”