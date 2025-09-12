Giorgio Armani's Will directs heirs to sell majority stake, consider IPO

Late fashion designer Giorgio Armani's will instructs heirs to sell a 15 per cent stake in the Italian fashion house within 18 months, according to a Reuters report. The will also says that once the initial transaction is completed, another 30-54.9 per cent stake should be transferred to the same buyer within 3-5 years of his demise.

Alternatively, the heirs may also consider an initial public offering (IPO) for the fashion house, the will stated.

LVMH, L'Oreal, EssilorLuxottica a priority

According to the will that was reviewed by Reuters, luxury giant LVMH, high-end eyewear leader EssilorLuxottica, and beauty major L'Oreal should be a priority.

The Will also directs the heirs to consider other fashion and luxury firms with which Armani has commercial ties for a future sale. Armani was the sole major shareholder ALSO READ: As Giorgio Armani passes away, a look at the legacy of the king of fashion The late fashion designer was the sole major shareholder of the firm that he had set up with his late partner and Italian architect Sergio Galeotti in the 1970s. Till the very end, Armani maintained a stronghold on all creative and managerial decisions, leaving no one behind to take over the empire. According to Reuters, the fashion giant generated relatively stable revenue of $2.7 billion in 2024; however, profits shrank amid a broad industry recession.