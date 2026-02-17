Tata Sons board meet next week likely to steer leadership dialogue

Chandra took the leadership charge at the holding company of the Tata group on February 21, 2017, four months after Cyrus Mistry was removed from that role. Once the Tata Sons board approves Chandra’s renewal, he’s expected to continue to lead the group till at least 2032. Within the Tata group, executives typically superannuate at 65, while those in non-executive roles can go up to 70. By recommending another renewal for Chandra as executive chairman, who will be 68 at the end of his third term, Tata Trusts is learnt to have favoured continuity during the group’s business transformation.