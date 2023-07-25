Home / Companies / News / Tata Steel expects lower steel prices in July-September quarter: CEO

Tata Steel expects lower steel prices in July-September quarter: CEO

The company, backed by India's Tata Group, sees Indian steel industry prices in line with prices globally and not impacted by aggressive imports, Narendran said

Reuters NEW DELHI
The company, backed by India's Tata Group, sees Indian steel industry prices in line with prices globally and not impacted by aggressive imports, Narendran said.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 10:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

By Neha Arora and Sethuraman N R

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Tata Steel Ltd expects lower steel prices in the July-September quarter in India and Europe, aided by a fall in the prices of coking coal, a key raw material, its chief executive and managing director said on Tuesday.

"In India, the Q2 (July-September) realisation will be about 3,000-3,100 rupees per tonne ($36.65-$37.87) lower than Q1 (April-June)," T.V. Narendran told Reuters in an interview, adding that prices in Europe would be 38 pounds per tonne lower in July-September.

The company, backed by India's Tata Group, sees Indian steel industry prices in line with prices globally and not impacted by aggressive imports, Narendran said.

China remained the second-biggest steel exporter to India in the April-June quarter, selling 0.4 million tonnes of the alloy, up 58% from the same period a year earlier.

Narendran said Chinese exports to India were "not yet a big threat."

However, economic performance in China and India would likely steer prices during October-December, he added.

On Monday, Tata Steel reported a staggering 92% slump in first-quarter profit, hurt by lower alloy prices and expenses related to a pension scheme in Britain.

The company has been in talks with the UK government to seek support for its transition to the so-called "green steel" - produced without the use of heavily polluting fossil fuels such as coal in the melting process - as some of its downstream assets are nearing the end of their cycle.

However, its troubled UK operations did not impact the overall business much, Narendran said.

"There is an urgency in our conversation with the (UK) government. The government understands that," he added.

The steelmaker is also in talks with its supplier BHP Group to explore decarbonisation projects, he said.

Tata Steel expects an overall improvement in its balance sheet during the rest of the year due to improved margins and cash flow, among others, Narendran added.

 

(Reporting by Neha Arora in New Delhi and Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Also Read

Will not reach emissions goal with current technologies, says Tata Steel

Early days of optimism for steel firms as prices move up in China

Tata Steel, Germany's SMS group to explore low carbon steel-making tech

Agreements with 26 cos signed under PLI scheme for specialty steel: Scindia

Jindal Steel and Power says enquiries from European buyers on rise

Mondelez India to expand its manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh

Harley, Triumph give a rough ride for Royal Enfield on Google searches

SpiceJet aircraft's engine catches fire during maintenance at Delhi airport

Walmart, Flipkart join hands with Telangana govt to upskill, support MSMEs

KPIT Technologies reports 53% jump in Q1 net profit to Rs 134 crore

Topics :Tata SteelCompanies

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story