Tata Steel eyes ₹7k cr gross merchandise value from 'Aashiyana' in FY26

Tata Steel is aiming to double the gross merchandise value (GMV) to around ₹7,000 crore of its homebuilding e-commerce platform Aashiyana' in the 2025-26 fiscal, a senior company official said.

The steel major is also considering onboarding non-Tata Steel products for the first time to expand offerings in the domain, he said.

All of the GMV on Aashiyana' currently comes from Tata Steel products, but we do plan to expand our offerings in the near future, Tata Steel VP (Long Products) Ashish Anupam told PTI.

The platform recorded a GMV of Rs 3,550 crore in 2024-25, registering a 60 per cent year-on-year growth, and with the rollout of Aashiyana 3.0' the newly launched version of the platform Tata Steel expects to double the GMV over the next one year, he said.

Initially launched as a transactional e-commerce site, Aashiyana' has now evolved into a full-fledged content-to-commerce ecosystem designed specifically for individual home builders (IHBs) a largely unorganised but significant segment of India's construction market, officials said. With Aashiyana', we are not just digitising the buying process, we are empowering individual homebuilders to make confident, informed decisions from blueprint to brick, Anupam said. The steel behemoth said its upgraded platform offers over 300 curated home design plans, budget calculators, planning tools and AI-powered product recommendations. It also provides access to stage-by-stage construction guides, educational content across 31 topics, and omnichannel support through WhatsApp and chatbots.

The platform has crossed 1.1 lakh registered users and seen strong uptake from the Indian diaspora. Orders have been placed from customers across 24 countries, led by the US, UAE and the Netherlands, the officials said. There's a growing interest among NRIs to build homes back in India for their families. Aashiyana' allows them to remotely plan and procure materials with greater confidence for their requirement back home, he said. By offering tools such as material estimators, document vaults and visual inspiration boards, Tata Steel is aiming to position Aashiyana' not just as a commerce platform but as a homebuilding advisor, Anupam said.