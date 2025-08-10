Home / Companies / News / Tata Steel eyes ₹7k cr gross merchandise value from 'Aashiyana' in FY26

Tata Steel eyes ₹7k cr gross merchandise value from 'Aashiyana' in FY26

The steel major is also considering onboarding non-Tata Steel products for the first time to expand offerings in the domain

Tata Steel is strengthening its new cold rolling milling (CRM) complex in Kalinganagar, Odisha, to serve domestic and world markets and maintain its leadership position in automotive steel, said a senior executive.
Tata Steel is aiming to double the gross merchandise value (GMV).
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 1:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Steel is aiming to double the gross merchandise value (GMV) to around ₹7,000 crore of its homebuilding e-commerce platform Aashiyana' in the 2025-26 fiscal, a senior company official said.

The steel major is also considering onboarding non-Tata Steel products for the first time to expand offerings in the domain, he said.

All of the GMV on Aashiyana' currently comes from Tata Steel products, but we do plan to expand our offerings in the near future, Tata Steel VP (Long Products) Ashish Anupam told PTI.

The platform recorded a GMV of Rs 3,550 crore in 2024-25, registering a 60 per cent year-on-year growth, and with the rollout of Aashiyana 3.0' the newly launched version of the platform Tata Steel expects to double the GMV over the next one year, he said.

Initially launched as a transactional e-commerce site, Aashiyana' has now evolved into a full-fledged content-to-commerce ecosystem designed specifically for individual home builders (IHBs) a largely unorganised but significant segment of India's construction market, officials said.

With Aashiyana', we are not just digitising the buying process, we are empowering individual homebuilders to make confident, informed decisions from blueprint to brick, Anupam said.

The steel behemoth said its upgraded platform offers over 300 curated home design plans, budget calculators, planning tools and AI-powered product recommendations. It also provides access to stage-by-stage construction guides, educational content across 31 topics, and omnichannel support through WhatsApp and chatbots.

The platform has crossed 1.1 lakh registered users and seen strong uptake from the Indian diaspora. Orders have been placed from customers across 24 countries, led by the US, UAE and the Netherlands, the officials said.

There's a growing interest among NRIs to build homes back in India for their families. Aashiyana' allows them to remotely plan and procure materials with greater confidence for their requirement back home, he said.

By offering tools such as material estimators, document vaults and visual inspiration boards, Tata Steel is aiming to position Aashiyana' not just as a commerce platform but as a homebuilding advisor, Anupam said.

Anupam hopes that Aashiyana 3.0' will deepen consumer engagement, reduce acquisition costs and improve brand stickiness through a more intuitive and immersive digital experience.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BharatPe to raise funds before IPO, listing not on card in FY26: CEO

PVR Inox banks on good movie releases, OTT fatigue for profitability: MD

Prestige Estates acquires 102 acres in Q1, to build homes worth ₹20,400 cr

Premium

Japan's Murata enters India with Chennai plant, eyes deeper push

Tata Motors Q1 results: PAT down 30.5% on JLR tariff hit, lower volumes

Topics :Tata SteelTata groupIndia trade

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story