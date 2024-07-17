Tata Steel eyes bigger auto pie, beefs up capabilities at Kalinganagar CRM

With an eye on maintaining its leadership position in automotive steel, Tata Steel is beefing up capabilities at its new cold rolling milling (CRM) complex at Kalinganagar to cater to the domestic market and the world.

A large part of the steel from the new CRM complex having a capacity of 2.2 million tonne (mt) is targeted at the automotive segment. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The complex was commissioned in FY23. Work on continuous annealing line and continuous galvanising line – the most important processing lines for automotive grades of steel – is currently underway. These facilities are expected to be commissioned over the next few quarters.

The new cold rolling and galvanizing lines are designed with the capability to match global steel specifications, Prabhat Kumar, vice president marketing and sales (flat products) at Tata Steel said. “While our focus will be primarily on the domestic automotive market, the capability exists to meet export requirements.”

Kumar added that the entire facility had been designed to not only supply to Indian exacting specifications, but global exacting standards.

To build global capabilities at the new CRM complex at Kaliganagar, Tata Steel has been working in close collaboration with its European counterparts.

In a manner of speaking, Tata Steel Europe is our technical partner, Kumar explained. “We are working with our units in the Netherlands and the UK to develop steels in the coated space because that’s what Europe largely uses.”

In auto grade steel, Tata Steel has close to about a 50 per cent market share.

Exports currently are in small quantities to a passenger vehicle manufacturer in Malaysia from the joint venture with Nippon Steel, Jamshedpur Continuous Annealing and Processing Company Pvt Ltd (JCAPCPL).

The 0.6 mt facility for high-end automotive cold rolled (CR) steel is inside Tata Steel premises at Jamshedpur. The CR requirements for the auto segment are currently also met from other lines in Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar, Meramandali, Sahibabad.

Kumar pointed out, Tata Steel supplies to all major auto OEMs and their ancillaries in the country.

“Currently, we are the largest flat steel supplier in automotive and with the Kalinganagar CRM, we expect to further sustain market leadership and address future requirements of our customers including the steel grades being imported into India.”

In Tata Steel’s portfolio, of 15 mt of flat products, close to 2.5 mt is the total auto business at present. Out of this about 34-35 per cent is processed, the balance is supplied to the automotive OEMs for in-house processing.

India’s total auto steel market in flat products is estimated at about 5 mt.

To cater to the segment, Tata Steel is also building a network of service centres around auto hubs – Chennai, Sanand, Kaliganagar, Delhi NCR.

Tata Steel’s capital expenditure in FY24 was Rs 18,207 crore. It was largely focused on the 5 mt capacity expansion at Kaliganagar in the upstream and 2.2 mt CRM in downstream.

By the end of next year, Tata Steel would have the entire 2.2 mt CR capacity available to it. Part of the capacity will also service requirements of other ‘discerning’ customer segments such as pre-engineered buildings, railways, oil and gas, among others.