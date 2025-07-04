Tata Steel gets ₹1,902 crore demand over Sukinda Mine dispatch shortfall

The demand has been raised for an alleged breach of Rule 12A of the Minerals (Other than Atomic and Hydrocarbon Energy Minerals) Concession Rules, 2016, and the consequent appropriation of performance security. The revised assessment is based on the declaration of average sale price as notified by the Indian Bureau of Mines.

Details of the demand

The authorities claim that there has been a shortfall in mineral dispatch from the Sukinda Chromite Block as per the Mine Development and Production Agreement. As a result, an aggregate demand has been raised for ₹1902,72,53,760/- including sale value of shortfall quantity and appropriation of performance security.

The management is of the view that the state’s claims are neither justified nor well-founded. Therefore, the company intends to seek appropriate legal recourse through the relevant judicial or quasi-judicial authorities, the company added.

"This disclosure is being made by the Company in line with Regulations 30 and 51 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015," it added.