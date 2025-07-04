SC agrees to hear Kalanithi Maran, KAL Airways appeal against SpiceJet

Sun Group founder Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways -- an airline backed by him -- on Friday moved the Supreme Court challenging a Delhi High Court’s May 23 order dismissing their pleas seeking damages of ₹1,323 crore from SpiceJet.

The apex court will hear the case on July 18.

While rejecting their plea in May, the Delhi High Court had observed that the former promoter of SpiceJet

engaged in a calculated gamble by delaying and re-filing their challenge to the arbitral award.

“This...is not a simple case of delay in removing objections in refiling the appeals. It is a case of deliberate and wilful concealment of facts both from the Division Bench as well as from the respondents and a calculated gamble taken by the appellants,” the high court had said.