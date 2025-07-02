Home / Companies / News / NCLT approves Adani Properties' bid for two HDIL assets in Mumbai

NCLT approves Adani Properties' bid for two HDIL assets in Mumbai

The committee of creditors (CoC) had cleared both plans, which are valued at over Rs 2,000 crore, with a 66.08 per cent voting share in November 2022

National Company Law Tribunal, NCLT
Initially, HDIL's resolution professional sought interest in resolving the entire company in February 2020, but received no proposals. | File Image
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 7:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the resolution plans of Adani Properties for two HDIL assets, including Project BKC in Bandra Kurla Complex and Shahad Maharal Lands in Thane district as part of its insolvency process.

This was part of the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), with Adani Properties being the sole bidder meeting the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) requirements for the two assets of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL).

The Mumbai bench of NCLT approved the resolution plans under Section 31 of the IBC, 2016, on June 27.

The committee of creditors (CoC) had cleared both plans, which are valued at over Rs 2,000 crore, with a 66.08 per cent voting share in November 2022.

Initially, HDIL's resolution professional sought interest in resolving the entire company in February 2020, but received no proposals.

Due to unfinished residential properties, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) allowed a project-wise resolution plan.

The CoC initially rejected this proposal, however, reversed its stance in September 2021 after objections from home buyers.

Home buyers sought a stay on liquidation proceedings and a consideration of project-wise resolution, after which CoC authorised the RP to explore project-wise resolution.

The resolution amount for the BKC project is Rs 3 crore, while the resolution amount for Shahad Maral project is Rs 64 crore. HDIL has been undergoing insolvency since August 2019, with liabilities of around Rs 7,800 crores.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

3G Capital, Singapore's GIC seek CCI nod to acquire Skechers

Amazon India's Prime Day returns on July 12-14 with 72-hour mega sale

Kapur Family Trust to sell ₹2,000 crore stake via Travel Food IPO

Bharat Forge acquires AAM India Manufacturing for ₹746.46 crore

SAT quashes Sebi order against ex-Care Ratings MD & CEO Rajesh Mokashi

Topics :NCLTAdani Groupadani power HDILHDIL

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story