Tata Tech sets up vehicle-software focused Innovation Centre in Tamil Nadu

The first kind of facility in Coimbatore, about 550kms from here, would focus on innovating solutions for global customers through development, testing and integration of vehicle software solutions

The company, in the first phase of operations, plans to employ 100 software professionals from the local community.
Press Trust of India Chennai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 5:39 PM IST
Global product engineering and digital services firm Tata Technologies has inaugurated a vehicle-software focused Innovation Centre in Tamil Nadu.

The first kind of facility in Coimbatore, about 550kms from here, would focus on innovating solutions for global customers through development, testing and integration of vehicle software solutions.

The company, in the first phase of operations, plans to employ 100 software professionals from the local community.

Coimbatore is emerging as a key engineering hub in India with a vibrant engineering community and education ecosystem. The innovation centre would focus on vehicle software projects including embedded software development and testing, advanced driver assistance systems, connected vehicles, cyber security among others.

"We are pleased to establish our presence in Coimbatore and contribute to the region's thriving engineering landscape. This strategic initiative will ensure a continuous exchange of talent, ideas and solutions, propelling the industry forward into a future defined by innovation and efficiency" said Tata Technologies MD and CEO Warren Harris in a press release.

"Together, we aim to create a centre of excellence that will pioneer the future of vehicle software systems and contribute to our vision of engineering a better world", he added.

The new centre at Coimbatore will provide new opportunities for local talent to work on global projects, up-skill in new vehicle software areas and innovate solutions across the automotive value chain, the company added.

Topics :Tata TechnologiesTata groupInnovation in IndiaResearch and development

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 5:39 PM IST

