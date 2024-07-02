TCS announces title partnership of Sydney Marathon, Australia's largest

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday announced its title partnership of the Sydney Marathon, Australia’s largest such event by number of participants.

The Indian information technology services company said it will “leverage its expertise to enhance” the marathon’s use of advanced technologies, sustainability, accessibility, and charitable impact while continuing to support running and wellbeing across Indigenous Australia. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

TCS now sponsors 14 global running events with more than 600,000 runners. The company will support the Sydney marathon’s candidature for the prestigious Abbott World Marathon Majors, a series that includes six of the world’s most iconic marathons: Tokyo, Boston presented by Bank of America, TCS London Marathon, BMW Berlin-Marathon, Bank of America Chicago Marathon, and TCS New York City Marathon.

“As we relentlessly pursue our goal of becoming the next Abbott World Marathon Major, we recognise the importance of partnering with industry leaders like TCS, who share our vision of excellence and community impact in sustainability, education, accessibility, and health. TCS’ experience with the Abbott World Marathon Majors and other major global events provides invaluable insights that will help us to elevate the Sydney Marathon globally,” said Wayne Larden, race director of Sydney Marathon.

The TCS Sydney Marathon must meet key criteria for two years consecutively to join Abbott World as a new member in 2025. Attaining Abbott World status will increase the marathon’s economic impact on Sydney and New South Wales.

More From This Section

“Our partnership with Sydney Marathon is aligned with TCS’ commitment to be a true transformation partner for our clients, our communities, and the ecosystems we live and work within. We are proud to partner with this iconic race, not only to support its rise as a major global race but to help it set a new standard in sustainability and in the way technology can enhance marathons for participants and fans alike,” said Abhinav Kumar, chief marketing officer at TCS.

The Sydney Marathon, first held on April 30, 2000, and called The Host City Marathon, was a test event for the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games. Since then, it has become an annual tradition, held in September every year, attracting more than 40,000 runners from some 100 countries. It is considered one of the world’s most scenic marathon courses, taking in some of Sydney’s most spectacular and historic landmarks, including the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House. The event features three races and has raised over $26.5 million for charitable organisations since its inception. This year, the marathon will take place on September 15.

TCS has received global recognition for its efforts in using technology and sports to positively impact the community. Featuring among the top 50 most valuable brands in the world in the 2024 Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands report, TCS’ brand value has grown by 7 per cent in a year to $44.79 billion.

“TCS has played a pivotal role in Australia as a technology provider for nearly four decades. We are proud to continue our commitment to the community with the announcement of this new partnership with the TCS Sydney Marathon,” said Vikram Singh, country head, Australia and New Zealand at TCS.