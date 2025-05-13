Lodha Ventures rebrands as Abhinandan Ventures, keeps original trademark

Lodha Ventures has rebranded itself as Abhinandan Ventures. However, the company, which belongs to Abhinandan Lodha, will continue to own the brand ‘Lodha Ventures’.

The rebranding exercise has nothing to do with the recent trademark dispute between Abhinandan and his elder brother, Abhishek Lodha, a company executive confirmed.

“This (rebranding) resonates with the future-focused, new-age group built on technology, transparency, agility and customer-centricity,” the company stated.

Founded in 2015, Lodha Ventures began as a platform to incubate and accelerate high-growth, consumer-centric businesses. Over the years, the group has expanded its reach with ventures spanning real estate (The House of Abhinandan Lodha), private equity (Tomorrow Capital), and education (BeyondSkool).

“Over the years, our group has become synonymous with innovation, and we now would like to capitalise on that equity with a name that truly reflects our identity and evolution. This shift is intended to further reflect the strength and depth of our presence across sectors — from private equity to branded land and differentiated real estate development, among others. While we continue to own the brand ‘Lodha Ventures’, with all our businesses being new-age, tech-driven, consumer-centric businesses, the new branding allows us to clearly communicate our innovation-first philosophy and ambitious plans for the future,” said Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman, Abhinandan Ventures.

Earlier, HoABL, the real estate arm of Abhinandan Ventures, announced its entry into the vertical real estate sector (high-rise buildings) with an investment of Rs 2,500 crore.

Also Read

In January 2025, Abhishek Lodha’s Macrotech Developers filed a lawsuit in the Bombay High Court against HoABL over the use of the ‘Lodha’ name, seeking Rs 5,000 crore in damages. However, the court suggested that both parties resolve the matter through mediation.

Later that month, both parties submitted their willingness to pursue mediation. In April 2025, HoABL and Macrotech amicably resolved all outstanding disputes through mediation and under the guidance of their parents.