TCS, Cognizant among 10 firms questioned by US lawmakers on H-1B visas

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Cognizant have received emails from the United States Senate Judiciary Committee questioning them on hiring practices in the US and layoffs. The development comes as US President Donald Trump has stepped up scrutiny of the H1-B visa programme with the intention of revamping it.

According to reports, the emails were sent to 10 technology firms, including Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, TCS, Cognizant, Google and Deloitte. The communication was sent by Senator Charles Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Senator Richard J Durbin.

While Business Standard has seen the emails sent to TCS and Cognizant, it could not independently ascertain whether similar communications were sent to the other firms.

The emails, addressed to the chief executive officers, question the companies on their H1-B hiring practices and ask them to respond by October 10. In the email to K Krithivasan, managing director and chief executive officer of TCS, the committee said that in evaluating the high unemployment rate of American tech workers, it could not ignore the “massive, ongoing layoffs ordered by you and your peers in the C-suite over the past few years”. TCS recently announced plans to lay off over 12,000 employees worldwide, including staff in the US. “For example, TCS has laid off nearly five dozen employees in its Jacksonville office alone last month,” the email said. It added that TCS had been laying off American employees even as it continued filing H1-B visa petitions for thousands of foreign workers.

“With all of the home-grown American talent relegated to the sidelines, we find it hard to believe that TCS cannot find qualified American tech workers to fill these positions,” the email stated. It also noted that TCS is under investigation by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for allegedly firing older American workers in favour of newly hired South Asian H1-B employees. “TCS is doing itself no favours by replacing Americans with H1-Bs while this investigation is ongoing,” the email added. In a similar communication to Cognizant’s chief executive officer Ravi Kumar, the senators wrote: “Last year, a federal jury found that Cognizant intentionally engaged in race-based discrimination by favouring South Asian H1-B workers over American employees. The jury also found that Cognizant’s conduct warranted punitive damages.”