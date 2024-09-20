Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

TCS expands operations in Poland, aims to double workforce in a year

The new delivery centre showcases TCS' capabilities across industries and technologies, according to a regulatory filing

TCS said it has expanded operations in Poland with the opening of a new delivery centre.
TCS said it has expanded operations in Poland with the opening of a new delivery centre.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 2:14 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said it has expanded operations in Poland with the opening of a new delivery centre in Warsaw, and expects to double its workforce in the region to over 1,200 within a year.

The new delivery centre showcases TCS' capabilities across industries and technologies, according to a regulatory filing.

"The new delivery centre will allow TCS to access the skilled talent pool in the Polish Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry to provide hyper-connected services to global clients.

"With the new delivery centre, TCS expects to double its workforce to 1,200-plus in a year to support its further growth in the region," it said.

Indian Ambassador to Poland Nagma Mallick, TCS head of Europe Sapthagiri Chapalapalli and General Manager for TCS in Eastern Europe Prabal Datta inaugurated the centre.

The new centre joins TCS' European delivery network, which facilitates the delivery of hyper-connected services to its customers across Europe.

"This event marks a new chapter in the expansion of India's IT prowess in Poland and further strengthens the economic ties between our two nations," Mallick said.

TCS set up operations in Poland in 2006.

Shares of TCS were trading at Rs 4,238.05 apiece in intraday trade on Thursday at the BSE, registering a decline of 1.37 per cent from the previous close.


First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

