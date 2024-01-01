Home / Companies / News / TCS has to keep evolving as GenAI technology rises: CEO tells employees

TCS has to keep evolving as GenAI technology rises: CEO tells employees

IT services company has to 'keep pace with the times', says K Krithivasan in New Year message

K Krithivasan, CEO and MD, TCS
Shivani Shinde Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 3:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has to "keep evolving" and be relevant to clients as generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) technologies emerge, K Krithivasan, chief executive officer and managing director of the IT company, has said in a New Year’s message to employees.

“It is always heartening to see the reinforcement of how strong our relationships are with our clients and the level of trust they place with us. With trust comes a responsibility. A responsibility to stay relevant to our clients and relentlessly work to make them successful in future,” he said in an email to more than 600,000 employees.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“We can only do this if we keep pace with the times, keep evolving and learning ourselves,” he said, adding 2023 was special as the company welcomed employees to office on all working days that year.

The email, seen by 'Business Standard', said the rapid advancement of GenAI is a business opportunity. “2023 will go down in history as the year that Generative AI went mainstream. Yet we are still in the early stages of this technology revolution,” he said, referring to a technology that can create certain types of images, text, videos, and other media in response to prompts. .

TCS has a pool of 100,000 GenAI-ready consultants and prompt engineers who are engaged in hundreds of AI projects.

The company’s focus on AI is evident in the restructuring it is undergoing. “As we evolve our new Business Group Structure, strengthening our delivery capabilities, skills and careers will be key priority for us in 2024. Many ongoing efforts in the company to recognize and reward best programmers, architects and contextual masters are just a symbol of how important this stream is to us.”

Krithivasan highlighted Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran’s New Year message which has set three priorities in 2024: Execution, customer satisfaction and technology. “These are themes that resonate strongly at TCS and have been pillars of our historical success,” he wrote.

Krithivasan said the customers he met at summits in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia Pacific appreciated the work TCS does.

Also Read

TCS Preview: Wage hikes to erode margin in Q1FY24; PAT may drop 3.3% QoQ

No fireworks from TCS Q2 nos, headcount dip keeps outlook bleak: Analysts

NITES files complaint against TCS over forced transfer of employees

TCS announces multi-year tech support deal with British retail firm Asda

TCS Q2 preview: Revenue, profit seen rising in single-digits; buyback eyed

Reliance Power to sell 1,200 MW Kalai II hydropower project to THDC India

Veteran banker Vaswani takes charge as Kotak Mahindra Bank's MD, CEO

Brookfield-backed Indostar Capital sells stressed SME loans worth Rs 292 cr

Adani's JV hires global team for Dharavi overhaul project in Mumbai

Maruti Suzuki's total sales dip in December; exports in 2023 all-time-high

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTCSTechnologyIT service

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story