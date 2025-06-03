Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TCS and Virgin Airlines sign 7-year agreement for AI, cloud upgrade

TCS will help modernise the Virgin Airlines' core technology systems, including pricing, seat allocation, maintenance, and anticipate customer preferences and meal choices

TCS will help modernise Virgin Airlines' core technology systems, including pricing, seat allocation, maintenance, and anticipate customer preferences and meal choices

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a new seven-year agreement with British airline Virgin Atlantic, building on a partnership that has lasted over 20 years. The renewed collaboration aims to support Virgin Atlantic’s digital transformation, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based technologies, the tech giant said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.
 
As part of the agreement, TCS will help modernise the airline’s core technology systems, using AI and cloud platforms to improve agility, resilience, and scalability. A key feature of this effort is the creation of a new Technology Command Centre, designed jointly by the two companies. This centre will act as a central hub for real-time operational data, helping staff make quicker, more informed decisions, something expected to improve the experience for both passengers and crew.
 
 

Focus on pricing, seat allocation, meal preference

Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss described the partnership as a shift “from outsourcing to innovation", with a strong emphasis on personalisation and the use of generative AI. According to Weiss, the technology will support areas like pricing, seat allocation, and maintenance, as well as anticipate customer preferences and meal choices.
 
"Every single flight that Virgin Atlantic flies into and from India have four local cabin crew, we have beautiful 'samosas' on board. So that's the point of seeing the world differently. That's the point of adaptation. That's the point of respect to the local culture that we do so differently," he told news agency PTI.
 

India's role in global tech innovation

Weiss highlighted India’s growing role in global tech innovation, noting that firms like TCS are no longer just service providers but key players in digital strategy. TCS is using its proprietary platforms, including TCS Cognix and AI WisdomNext, to support both the airline’s customer experience goals and its sustainability targets, he said.
 
Virgin Atlantic flew more than five million passengers in 2024 and is now looking to use these digital upgrades to streamline operations and improve travel experiences.
 
TCS will also provide onsite teams to support the rollout.
 

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

