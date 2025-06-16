Lupin inks pact with China's Sino Universal for Tiotropium inhaler supply

Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Monday said it has signed a license and supply agreement with China's Sino Universal Pharmaceuticals for the commercialisation of Tiotropium dry powder inhaler in the Chinese market.

The agreement pertains to the commercialisation of the Tiotropium dry powder inhaler of strength 18 mcg/capsule, which is used in the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

Under the agreement, Sino Universal Pharmaceuticals (SUP) will obtain regulatory approvals for selling Tiotropium DPI in China, while Lupin will be the marketing authorisation holder and responsible for manufacturing of the product, it added.

ALSO READ: Lupin signs licensing deal with SteinCares for ranibizumab in LatAm "This partnership demonstrates our commitment to developing critical products for the treatment of respiratory diseases such as COPD and establishing our leadership in the global respiratory health sector," Lupin President Corporate Development, Fabrice Egros said. With SUP, the company aim to enhance patient access to innovative and high-quality healthcare solutions, Egros added. Commenting on the partnership, SUP President Wang Li said, "Lupin's deep commitment to respiratory disease treatment and its innovation-driven approach to high-quality products align perfectly with SUP's strategic vision. We believe this collaboration will strengthen our synergy in respiratory care."