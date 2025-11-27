Home / Companies / News / TCS signs 5-year deal with SAP to modernise cloud and AI operations

TCS signs 5-year deal with SAP to modernise cloud and AI operations

TCS and SAP have agreed on a five-year collaboration to streamline enterprise IT, strengthen AI-led capabilities and accelerate innovation as clients shift savings from traditional contracts

TCS
BS Reporter Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 4:58 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the IT services major, has signed a five-year deal with SAP to modernise the German software company’s enterprise-wide cloud and generative AI operations. The value of the deal was not disclosed.
 
What will the TCS–SAP deal focus on? 
As part of the deal, TCS will help SAP streamline its complex IT landscape, enable seamless IT operations, and strengthen AI-led capabilities. The collaboration will deliver faster development cycles, lower total cost of ownership, and greater alignment between IT and business goals.
 
Over the next five years, TCS will focus on reshaping SAP’s IT business function to accelerate innovation and improve responsiveness to business needs.
 
“This collaboration shall leverage transformative potential of AI and cloud to unlock new revenue streams, accelerate business growth, and deliver differentiated experiences for enterprises and their customers globally,” said V Rajanna, president of technology and software services at TCS.
 
How are IT deals shifting amid macroeconomic uncertainty?
 
IT deals throughout this year have mostly focused on cost reduction and efficiency improvement as companies look to rein in expenses in an uncertain macroeconomic environment. Clients are ploughing some of the savings from traditional deals into transformative projects using generative AI and agents.
 
What services will TCS provide under the partnership?
 
TCS will also support SAP in delivering critical services towards the end-to-end lifecycle for IT applications in enterprise IT transformation through a unified, efficient, and AI-powered model. The engagement will be anchored by four strategic centres of excellence (CoE) for generative AI, business technology platform, business data cloud, and customer experience.
 
Benjamin Blau, chief process and information officer at SAP, said, “TCS and SAP partnership is built on trust and excellence. TCS’s unwavering commitment and collaboration to drive innovations across products has forged a long-lasting relationship with SAP.”
 

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTCSSAP

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

