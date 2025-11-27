KKR-backed Serentica may raise up to $8 bn to double clean energy capacity

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Indian company Serentica Renewables plans to raise between $6 billion and $8 billion over the next five years, to help fund acquisitions and build projects as it looks to more than double its clean energy capacity, a top executive said.

Serentica, backed by private equity giant KKR, is looking to invest $10 billion to $11 billion to expand its clean energy portfolio to 17 gigawatts (GW) by 2029/30, its chairman, Pratik Agarwal, said.

The company is looking to acquire projects that are already operating or are under construction.

It currently has 2 GW of installed solar and wind capacity and 2 GW of capacity due to be commissioned within the next 10 months.

The first phase of the planned investment, about $3 billion, is fully funded and the next phase, $2 billion, is partly funded, with the rest under discussion, Agarwal said. The acquisitions are "purely opportunistic and value-based," he said, adding that the company is evaluating projects among the 3 GW to 5 GW of clean energy capacity up for sale in India. Investment in renewables is booming as India is aiming to double non-fossil-based power capacity to 500 GW by 2030. Separately, Resonia, which was created with the break-up of Sterlite Power, is planning to invest between $1.5 billion and $2.5 billion annually in India's fast-growing transmission sector, Agarwal said.