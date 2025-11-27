Home / Companies / News / Tesla aims to roll out new charging network to boost EV adoption in India

Tesla aims to roll out new charging network to boost EV adoption in India

Tesla aims to make charging easier across India with new stations, encouraging more people to switch to electric vehicles

Tesla, Tesla India
A Tesla car parked at its first Tesla Centre at Orchid Business Park in Gurugram. (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 3:15 PM IST
Tesla said on Wednesday that it plans to develop charging infrastructure in India that fits into the everyday lifestyles of its customers. The company, which already has a presence in Delhi and Mumbai, aims to expand its supercharging network and offer home-charging solutions as it scales up operations.
 
"So the future roadmap will be to have a charging infrastructure to cover all major cities. We always build our infrastructure around the lifestyle of our customers, where they eat, where they work, where they go for staycations," Tesla India General Manager Sharad Agarwal said, as quoted by news agency PTI.
 
Tesla has started delivering the Model Y in India. The company said buyers can recover nearly one-third of the vehicle’s cost in four to five years through lower fuel and maintenance expenses. The Model Y currently starts at ₹59.89 lakh.   
 

First Tesla Centre opens in Gurugram

 
Tesla on Wednesday launched its first Tesla Center at Orchid Business Park in Gurugram. The centre combines retail, after-sales service, delivery and charging in one location. Customers can learn about EV technologies, take test drives of the Model Y, charge their vehicles using V4 Superchargers and access service support from the same facility.
 
The company opened its first experience centre in Mumbai in July and a second one in Delhi’s Aerocity in August.
 

Supercharging network expands across key cities

 
Agarwal said Tesla now has three superchargers operating in Delhi and Mumbai, with another coming up in Gurugram. The company is also partnering with hotels and other establishments to offer destination charging for guests.
 
With the Gurugram station set to become operational soon, Tesla will run four charging stations across India, equipped with 16 superchargers and 10 destination chargers.
 
"Tesla's mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy... By building charging infrastructure that fits people's daily lives, we are making electric driving convenient for everyone in India," Agarwal said. He added that the network will grow quickly to ensure a smooth EV experience.
 

Air pollution makes EV shift urgent, says Tesla

 
Agarwal further said improving air quality in cities like Delhi and Mumbai, known for severe pollution, requires a strong push toward electric mobility.
 
"We have delivered more than 8 million cars worldwide, which has helped reduce carbon emissions by 32 million tonnes. So that is the kind of sustainable future we are talking about," he said.
 
He added that Tesla’s mission goes beyond selling cars and includes changing how the company reaches customers and delivers its products.
 

Model Y variants in India

 
• Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD): ₹59.89 lakh, 64 kWh battery, up to 500 km range
• Long Range RWD: ₹67.89 lakh, 84.2 kWh battery, up to 661 km range
 
Both variants are imported from Shanghai and attract over ₹21 lakh in duties under India’s 70 per cent tariff on fully built EVs priced below $40,000. Prices in India remain higher than in the US, China and Europe.
 
According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), Tesla sold 104 vehicles in September and October. The company has registered 118 cars in India in 2025, including 40 units in October.
 
The company has so far committed only to selling its cars in India and has not announced plans for local assembly.
 
(With agency inputs)

Topics :tesla indiaTesla Elon MuskTesla ModelTesla IncElectric vehicles in IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

