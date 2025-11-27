Tata Power plans Rs 10,000 cr ingots and wafers plant in Odisha

Tata Power Company Ltd on Thursday said it plans to set up a 10-GW ingots and wafers manufacturing facility in Odisha at an investment of Rs 10,000 crore.
Ingots and wafers are key raw materials used in the production of solar cells and modules, as well as semiconductor chips, it said in a release.
The company, which currently has 4.55 GW of cell and module manufacturing capacity, aims to backward integrate ingots and wafers into its solar cell and panel production for both domestic use and export markets, it said.
"Tata Power is evaluating two possible locations like Gopalpur in Ganjam district and Cuttack for its ingots and wafers facility. Both locations offer proximity to the port," the release said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
