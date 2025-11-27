Home / Companies / News / Tata Power plans Rs 10,000 cr ingots and wafers plant in Odisha

Tata Power plans Rs 10,000 cr ingots and wafers plant in Odisha

The company, which currently has 4.55 GW of cell and module manufacturing capacity, aims to backward integrate ingots and wafers into its solar cell and panel production

solar, solar power, china
Ingots and wafers are key raw materials used in the production of solar cells and modules, as well as semiconductor chips | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 2:46 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Tata Power Company Ltd on Thursday said it plans to set up a 10-GW ingots and wafers manufacturing facility in Odisha at an investment of Rs 10,000 crore.

Ingots and wafers are key raw materials used in the production of solar cells and modules, as well as semiconductor chips, it said in a release.

The company, which currently has 4.55 GW of cell and module manufacturing capacity, aims to backward integrate ingots and wafers into its solar cell and panel production for both domestic use and export markets, it said.

"Tata Power is evaluating two possible locations like Gopalpur in Ganjam district and Cuttack for its ingots and wafers facility. Both locations offer proximity to the port," the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahindra Holidays eyes to open first luxury Signature Resort in FY27

Tata Realty takes ₹1,280 crore loan from DBS Bank for Gurugram project

Paytm arm PPSL gets RBI approval to operate as payment aggregator

Patel Engineering gets ₹800 crore mining-related work order in Chhattisgarh

Cloudextel secures ₹200 cr debt to boost AI-ready digital infrastructure

Topics :Tata PowerTata Power SolarOdisha

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story