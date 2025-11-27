Home / Companies / News / Generic drugmakers to slash price plans as Novo cuts Wegovy rates

Generic drugmakers to slash price plans as Novo cuts Wegovy rates

Novo Nordisk cut Wegovy prices by up to 37 per cent across different doses to compete with rival drug Mounjaro from Eli Lilly

GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy
Competition in the GLP-1 market will also depend on how many companies launch early. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 2:48 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Generic drugmakers are considering changing their pricing plans after Danish company Novo Nordisk slashed the price of its weight-loss injection semaglutide (Wegovy), according to a report by The Economic Times. Companies preparing to launch their own semaglutide versions were earlier planning to keep a price range of ₹7,000-8,000 a month, but now they are considering a cheaper range of ₹3,000-5,000.
 
Earlier this month, Novo Nordisk cut Wegovy prices by up to 37 per cent across different doses to compete with rival drug Mounjaro from Eli Lilly. With the new price cut of 20-37 per cent, Wegovy will now cost ₹10,850 for the lowest dose (0.25 mg) and ₹16,400 for the 1.7 mg and 2.4 mg doses. These prices are for a month’s supply of four injections.
 
Launched in March, Eli Lilly's weight-loss drug Mounjaro preceded Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, which entered the market in June. By the end of October, Mounjaro had generated total revenue of ₹333 crore, research firm Pharmarack said.

Ozempic launch to increase pressure

The pressure is likely to further increase next month with Novo expected to launch Ozempic in India at a similar or slightly lower price. According to the report, Ozempic may be up to 10 per cent cheaper than Wegovy and may launch in the second week of December.
 
Commenting on Ozempic’s possible price, Novo India head Vikrant Shrotriya said the company is watching the situation closely. They want to stay competitive and will do new market research to decide whether the price should be the same or different, The Economic Times reported.
 
Competition in the GLP-1 market will also depend on how many companies launch early. Around 10 players are expected in the first wave, including Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, Lupin, Mankind, Zydus, Cipla, Hetero, and Alkem.

'Generics may start with 50% price cuts'

Pharma analyst Vishal Manchanda told The Economic Times that generics may start with at least 50 per cent price cuts from current semaglutide prices, depending on how many players enter the market in the first wave.
 
According to the report, Novo Nordisk may introduce more price cuts next year to keep its prices close to, but still slightly higher than, generics. Industry insiders argued that if the price difference between the original drug and the generic versions is small, many customers will prefer the original brand.
 
A Novo spokesperson told the publication that the company aims to bring new innovations to India quickly, but has not yet confirmed the launch timeline and is working with the authorities to finalise it.

Manufacturers to earn 80-90% gross margins

However, the report noted that even at lower launch prices, manufacturers can still earn 80-90 per cent gross margins. Manchanda said that even if they price it at ₹4,000-5,000, margins will remain strong because the generics makers already have their supply chain and production processes in place. The final profit will depend on how much they spend on marketing.

How serious is India’s obesity problem?

India has around 254 million people with overall obesity and another 351 million with belly (abdominal) obesity. Obesity can lead to more than 230 health problems, such as heart disease, fatty liver, joint pain, kidney disease, and Alzheimer’s.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Power plans Rs 10,000 cr ingots and wafers plant in Odisha

Mahindra Holidays eyes to open first luxury Signature Resort in FY27

Tata Realty takes ₹1,280 crore loan from DBS Bank for Gurugram project

Paytm arm PPSL gets RBI approval to operate as payment aggregator

Patel Engineering gets ₹800 crore mining-related work order in Chhattisgarh

Topics :Drug makers in IndiaPharmaPharma sectordrug manufacturersBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story