TCS selects Hyderabad for HyperVault's 1 GW AI data centre campus

HyperVault, the data centre subsidiary of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has secured 264 acres of land to develop a large-scale AI data centre campus of up to 1 GW capacity in Hyderabad.

HyperVault and its partners are expected to invest up to ₹70,000 crore to build and manage this infrastructure.

The Hyderabad AI data centre campus will be purpose-built to serve the needs of frontier AI companies and hyperscalers, enabling high-density GPU deployments for AI training, inference and advanced computing workloads.

K Krithivasan, CEO & MD, TCS, said, “HyperVault advances TCS’ Infrastructure-to-Intelligence strategy by bringing together AI-ready infrastructure with our cloud, engineering, enterprise transformation and AI capabilities. Hyderabad offers the scale, talent and ecosystem to serve global customers.”

The development of the data centre campus will be executed in a phased manner, in line with customer demand and technology requirements. At full build-out, the campus is expected to rank among the most advanced and largest AI infrastructure campuses in India. Calling the setting up of the data centre in Telangana “historic”, A Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, said, “This establishes that Hyderabad is now at the forefront of the global AI revolution with a strong focus on infrastructure. This decade is one of Artificial Intelligence. Access to AI models and compute is fast-becoming public infrastructure and having this compute reside in Telangana gives us an advantage.”

The campus will also leverage green energy and water-neutral design principles as part of the build-out. Beyond the campus, the project is expected to catalyse India’s AI infrastructure ecosystem across power, cooling, networking, construction, engineering and operations. The project will generate several thousand direct and indirect jobs in the region. IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, who led the negotiations to script a record-speed partnership for a milestone agreement, said, “This agreement germinated from a conversation between the Hon’ble Chief Minister with N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, in Davos in January this year. Since then, within a few months, officials and our friends at HyperVault and TCS have moved at the speed of thought to make this happen,” he said.