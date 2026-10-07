PTC Industries rallies 5%, hits record high in weak market; here’s why

PTC Industries share price movement

PTC Industries' share price hit a record high of ₹24,262.65, rallying 5 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals on opening of the qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue.

The company fixed a floor price of ₹22,150 per equity share, with it having the option to offer a discount of up to 5 per cent to the floor price. The final issue price will be determined in consultation with the book-running lead managers.

The stock price of the castings & forgings company surpassed its previous high of ₹24,143 touched on September 4, 2026. It zoomed 67 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹14,500 hit on April 2, 2026.

At 09:27 AM, PTC Industries quoted 4 per cent higher at ₹23,950, compared to a 0.60 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined around 25,000 shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

PTC Industries launches ₹1,800 crore QIP issue

PTC Industries opened its QIP at a floor price of ₹22,150 per equity share, with the company having the option to offer a discount of up to 5 per cent to the floor price. The final issue price will be determined in consultation with the book-running lead managers.

The QIP follows the company’s earlier approval to raise up to ₹1,800 crore, with proceeds broadly planned towards organic and inorganic growth, expansion and development of manufacturing facilities including Aerolloy Technologies, strategic initiatives/acquisitions, repayment or pre-payment of borrowings and general corporate purposes, with the latter capped at 25 per cent of the funds raised. The company has not yet disclosed a specific allocation across these objectives.

About PTC Industries

PTC Industries has over six decades of experience in manufacturing precision metal components and strategic materials for critical applications. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies, the group manufactures Titanium and Superalloy castings and materials for aerospace and defence applications in India and globally.

PTC is making a multi-million-dollar investment to establish a fully integrated Titanium and Superalloy manufacturing ecosystem at its new facility in the Lucknow node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor.

PTC Industries – Outlook

PTC Industries delivered a strong beginning to the financial year 2026-27 (FY27), with consolidated growth supported by scaling advanced manufacturing programmes, execution across aerospace and defence applications, and increasing contribution from its integrated materials and components platform.

Aerolloy Technologies signed a landmark agreement with Airbus for the development, qualification, industrialisation and future supply of titanium castings for the A320neo, A330neo and A350 aircraft programmes. The agreement strengthens Aerolloy’s participation in global commercial aerospace supply chains and reflects the Company’s integrated capabilities across titanium materials, precision castings, machining and inspection - delivering fully machined, ready-to-fit titanium castings through one integrated manufacturing route.

PTC Industries secured a landmark order from BrahMos Aerospace for the development, integration and supply of a strategic missile sub-system. The order marks the company’s entry into systems and sub-systems integration, strengthening its role in advanced defence and aerospace programmes.

PTC Industries received a design and development order from ARDE, DRDO for a Titanium Cradle for the 105mm Indian Light Weight Tank. The order represents an important milestone as it expands the Company’s role from conventional build-to-print manufacturing to design-led development of mission-critical defence components.

The company also received a development order from Gun Factory Kanpur for two major artillery gun components, further strengthening its position in India’s indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem. The order builds on the Company’s experience in advanced artillery applications, including the M777 ultra-lightweight howitzer programme.

Meanwhile, the Union Budget 2026-27, with its record allocation, its 24 per cent increase in capital acquisition and its reservation of three-quarters of that budget for domestic industry, together with the Positive Indigenisation Lists, the Defence Acquisition Procedure and the Defence Industrial Corridors, continues to convert national intent into orders.

The company’s expertise in titanium alloys and nickel superalloys, and its integrated chain from melting to machining, align directly with the Government’s objective of reducing import dependence in the materials and components on which India’s platforms depend, PTC Industries said in its FY26 annual report. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.