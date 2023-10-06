Home / Companies / News / TCS to consider buyback of shares in board meeting on October 11

TCS to consider buyback of shares in board meeting on October 11

The last instance when TCS proposed a buyback plan was in March 2022. The buyback share price was Rs 4,500 per share

BS Reporter Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 4:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services player, announced today that the company would consider a proposal for the buyback of equity shares at the meeting scheduled for October 11, 2023.

"Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(b) of the Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors will consider a proposal for the buyback of equity shares of the Company at its meeting on October 11, 2023," stated the company in a regulatory filing.

The last instance when TCS proposed a buyback plan was in March 2022. The buyback share price was Rs 4,500 per share, with a total buyback size of Rs 18,000 crore. The company completed its buyback programme between March 9 and March 23.

Before this, TCS conducted buybacks in 2020, 2018, and 2017, repurchasing shares worth Rs 3,000 crore, Rs 2,100 crore, and Rs 2,850 crore, respectively.

Recently, several top Indian IT firms have opted for buyback programmes. In February this year, Infosys completed its Rs 9,300 crore share buyback programme. Wipro also initiated a Rs 12,000 crore buyback programme, which concluded on June 30, 2023.

Also Read

Aarti Drugs surges 14% on firm Q1 result, approves buyback via tender route

L&T turns ex-date for buyback; zooms 4% on raising buyback price to Rs 3200

TCS to consider share buyback in board meeting on October 11

Sensex rises for 3rd straight day, up 85pts ahead of Fed outcome; RIL leads

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

Tata Motors global wholesales up 7% in Q2, Jaguar Land Rover drives growth

TCS to consider share buyback in board meeting on October 11

Dabur flags weak Q2 operating profit on delayed monsoon, festive season

Disney in talks with Gautam Adani, Sun TV to sell its India assets

US FDA approves NDA for Sun Pharma's alopecia drug Deuruxolitinib

Topics :Tata Consultancy ServicesBuybacksIndian IT services firmsstock market trading

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun Pharma

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Asian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story