Kolte-Patil acquires 7.5-acre land parcel with GDV of ₹1,400 cr in Pune

The land parcel is surrounded by premium localities such as Bavdhan and Kothrud, adjacent to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and close to the Shivaji Nagar railway station

The project is also close to social infrastructure comprising schools, hospitals, shopping malls and entertainment hubs, further enhancing the attractiveness of the micro-market.
Prachi Pisal
Oct 10 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Kolte-Patil Developers, a Pune-based real estate firm, has acquired a 7.5-acre land parcel in Bhugaon, Pune, with an estimated saleable area of 1.9 million square feet (msf) and a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 1,400 crore.
 
Rajesh Patil, Managing Director, Kolte-Patil Developers, said, “Foraying into a new high-potential micro-market through outright acquisition of this strategically located land in Bhugaon strengthens our presence in Pune. With growing demand accelerated by improving infrastructure and rising end-user interest, our presence in Bhugaon aligns with our strategy of delivering well-planned, value-driven developments. Backed by our deep understanding of evolving lifestyles and a legacy of over three decades, this addition reinforces our commitment to creating thoughtful communities that enable a better quality of life.”
 
The land parcel is surrounded by premium localities such as Bavdhan and Kothrud, adjacent to the Mumbai–Pune Expressway and close to the Shivaji Nagar railway station. Major employment hubs are located nearby, making it an attractive choice for homebuyers. The project is also close to social infrastructure comprising schools, hospitals, shopping malls and entertainment hubs, further enhancing the attractiveness of the micro-market, the company noted.
 
According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, a real estate data analytics platform, Bhugaon recorded 465 new sale transactions with a gross sales value of Rs 409 crore between July 2024 and June 2025.
 
As of the second quarter of calendar year 2025 (Q2 2025), the average property rate in the area stood at Rs 9,684 per square foot, up from Rs 8,666 per square foot in Q2 2024.
 
In June 2025, BREP Asia III India Holding Co VII Pte Ltd, an entity of global investment manager Blackstone, acquired a 14.3 per cent stake in Kolte-Patil Developers through a preferential allotment of equity shares.
 

Kolte-Patil Developer, Kolte-Patil Developers, Pune, housing

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

