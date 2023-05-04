TCS to develop its own ChatGPT with focus on enterprise code generation



The development work has begun only recently and TCS is looking to collect large amounts of internal code, data, and resources. TCS already maintains a large repository of such data. Country's largest IT firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is working to build its own ChatGPT-type tool, The Economic Times (ET) has reported. Chief operating officer of the company, N Ganapathy Subramaniam said that TCS will use it for enterprise code generation.



Subramaniam was quoted in the ET report as saying, "Over the many years that TCS has been in business, I can use all of my knowledge as a base. So, if that technology uses and generates code that I have taught the algorithm using TCS proprietary data, then the outcome is something that I am willing to license.” The tool will leverage in-house algorithms that use large language modelling functions, very much similar to what generative artificial intelligence chatbots like ChatGPT use. However, the solution TCS is building will focus on enterprise code generation, the report said.