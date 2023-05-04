Home / Companies / News / TCS to develop its own ChatGPT with focus on enterprise code generation

TCS is expected to release some of these solutions by the last quarter of this financial year

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 10:25 AM IST
Country's largest IT firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is working to build its own ChatGPT-type tool, The Economic Times (ET) has reported. Chief operating officer of the company, N Ganapathy Subramaniam said that TCS will use it for enterprise code generation.
The development work has begun only recently and TCS is looking to collect large amounts of internal code, data, and resources. TCS already maintains a large repository of such data.

The tool will leverage in-house algorithms that use large language modelling functions, very much similar to what generative artificial intelligence chatbots like ChatGPT use. However, the solution TCS is building will focus on enterprise code generation, the report said.
Subramaniam was quoted in the ET report as saying, "Over the many years that TCS has been in business, I can use all of my knowledge as a base. So, if that technology uses and generates code that I have taught the algorithm using TCS proprietary data, then the outcome is something that I am willing to license.”

TCS is expected to release some of these solutions by the last quarter of this financial year. The firm is focused on building models that can be used to generate code that can be deployed, Subramaniam said.
He told ET that there is a huge opportunity to create new roles for "prompt engineers" internally. A prompt engineer is a professional with expertise in developing, improving and optimising AI-generated text prompts to ensure they are accurate.

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTata Consultancy ServicesTCSTata groupInfosys BS Web ReportsIT Services industry

First Published: May 04 2023 | 10:25 AM IST

