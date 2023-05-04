IndusInd Bank likely to get added to MSCI during Aug rebalancing exercise

Foreign room in Indusind Bank has increased from just 1.2 per cent in December 2020 to 14.5 per cent in March 2023. “An increase in foreign room to 15 per cent at the end of June could result in IndusInd Bank being added to the MSCI India Index at the August quarterly index review. If added to the index, a limited investability factor (LIF) of 0.5 will be applied to the stock and the passive buying will be 6 times average daily volumes and 15 times delivery volume,” said Periscope Analytics' Brian Freitas, who publishes on Smartkarma.

IndusInd Bank is likely to get added to the MSCI India Index during the rebalancing exercise in August following a sharp increase in the investment legroom for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). The addition will be a boost for the private sector lender’s stock price as it could result in inflows of over $300 million (Rs 2,500 crore).