Teachers raise questions about their changing role at PhysicsWallah

PhysicsWallah built its reputation as a teacher-first edtech firm around founder Alakh Pandey’s journey, distinguishing itself from Byju’s — once India’s most valuable startup but now facing bankruptcy — where educators frequently complained of being pushed into sales roles during the company’s rapid expansion.

Interviews with emplo-yees from PhysicsWallah’s CuriousJr vertical suggest that as the Noida-headquartered company pursues growth and profitability, teachers are increasingly being assessed not only on student outcomes but also on retention, renewals and referrals. More than a dozen current and former employees told Business Standard that educators hired for mentoring and doubt resolution are now expected to help keep students enrolled and bring in new business.

The shift comes as PhysicsWallah scales rapidly. Revenue nearly doubled in two years to around ₹3,900 crore in FY26 from ₹1,941 crore in FY24, while losses narrowed sharply to ₹24 crore from ₹1,131 crore. Online transacting users rose to 4.87 million from 3.4 million during the period, while offline enrolments doubled to 470,000.

Devendra said he was initially told he would manage around 100-120 students. The number eventually rose to nearly 250. Along with other mentors, he was responsible for solving doubts, conducting parent-teacher meetings, following up with absent students, managing multiple WhatsApp groups, organising engagement sessions and preparing manual reports.

Devendra (name changed) joined PhysicsWallah’s CuriousJr vertical in September 2024 as a mentor, carrying the designation of associate professor. With seven to eight years of experience teaching JEE and Neet aspirants, he said the role appealed to him because it offered the flexibility to work remotely while managing family commitments.

Anandi, who joined the vertical in 2025, said mentors handling nearly 200 students each were expected to maintain regular communication with families, discuss continuation plans and encourage renewals. “What began as academic support gradually became conversations around whether students would continue. Sales was never mentioned in the job description. Our designation was associate professors. We are not skilled or trained in a sales job,” she said.

While academic responsibilities remained unchanged, they said increasing emphasis was placed on ensuring students continued into the next academic session and on encouraging referrals.

“You could be getting calls at midnight from students or parents. The work pressure was immense but we were somehow managing. But what started as mentoring gradually became focused on retention,” he said, adding that retention and enrolment targets gradually became important performance metrics.

Another former employee, Geeta, said sales-related responsibilities were never discussed during recruitment. Yet she recalls being asked to encourage parents to attend webinars, discuss future enrolments and generate referrals. “There was constant pressure around renewals. We were told that if (sales) numbers did not improve, anything could happen,” she said.

The pressure, Geeta added, often affected interactions with parents. “Parents often asked why they were pressured to enroll for the next academic year in November itself even when the new session would start in April or May. We felt guilty and had no answers.”