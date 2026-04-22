Tech budgets will not rise big time: Persistent CEO Sandeep Kalra

And yet, Persistent – which reported 24th sequential quarter of growth – is yet to see any negative impact with no major delay in spending or no major rampdowns, issues which have hurt both Wipro and HCLTech.

The company, unlike some of its peers did not disclose its AI revenue. In an earlier interaction in January this year, the firm had stated that its AI revenue are less than 10 per cent of its topline.

“We are focused on the capability build around three lines. First is around the AI software development life cycle. The second pivot is enterprise data readiness, where we are working with mid to large corporations to get them ready from a data perspective. Because if your data is not clean, you can't do anything in AI. And data modernization is a big play for us. The third part is, once you have this in place, you basically work on business hyper productivity which is using agentic AI,” he added.