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Razorpay integrates Google Pay for cross-border payments by exporters

Razorpay has integrated Google Pay for cross-border transactions, allowing Indian exporters to offer wallet-based checkout and improve payment success in global e-commerce

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Through this partnership, Razorpay said Indian businesses can now meet their customers where they already are — on their phones, with a single-tap experience, instead of relying only on card-led flows with CVV, OTP, and manual entry
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 8:11 PM IST
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Razorpay said it has integrated with Google Pay to enable international payments for Indian businesses, becoming the first domestic payment aggregator to offer a card-based wallet experience through the platform for cross-border transactions.
 
With this partnership, Razorpay aims to bring Indian exporters closer to their international customers by removing long-standing payment checkout barriers. By enabling Google Pay at checkout, exporters can offer a fast, familiar, and trusted payment experience, eliminating manual card entry and unnecessary authentication steps.
 
“Indian businesses are no longer thinking of building their presence domestically first. They want to create products and have a reach that is global,” said Rahul Kothari, chief operating officer, Razorpay. “We see our role as building the financial rails that make this possible.”
 
Digital wallets are projected to account for about 65 per cent of global e-commerce transactions by 2030, as consumers shift to faster checkout options. Platforms like Google Pay are widely adopted globally, but their absence in many cross-border checkouts forces Indian exporters to rely on card-only payments, contributing to higher abandonment and lost revenue.
 
Through this partnership, Razorpay said Indian businesses can now meet their customers where they already are — on their phones, with a single-tap experience, instead of relying only on card-led flows with CVV, OTP, and manual entry.
 
This integration arrives at a time for India’s export and digital payments landscape. India’s total exports touched $825 billion in FY25, and the country is on a trajectory towards becoming a $2 trillion export economy by 2030.
 
At the core of this is Razorpay International Payments, which operates under Razorpay’s Payment Aggregator Cross Border (PA–CB) licence from the Reserve Bank of India. The licence allows Razorpay to facilitate both inward and outward cross-border payments with regulatory oversight, strengthening the compliance framework for innovations like Google Pay at checkout.
 
This launch builds on Razorpay’s earlier integration with Apple Pay and further strengthens its role in enabling global digital payments for Indian exporters.
 

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Topics :RazorpayGoogle PayDigital Payments

First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 8:11 PM IST

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