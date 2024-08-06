Zepto to shift headquarters to Bengaluru, mandates employees to relocate

Quick commerce startup, Zepto, experiencing significant growth in both size and revenue, is planning to relocate its headquarters from Mumbai's Powai, to Bengaluru's Sarjapur, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

Although Zepto currently maintains an office in Bengaluru, the company aims to centralise its corporate roles in a larger facility, streamlining operations from multiple cities into one consolidated location.

Zepto, which operates its business verticals in Mumbai and has tech and product teams in Bengaluru, plans to consolidate all 1,700-1,800 of its employees into a single location.

The report quoted a source as saying, “While the company has been flexible for now, we have all been mandated to relocate to Bengaluru by the end of November or early December."

The company will cover the relocation costs for employees who choose to transfer to Bengaluru. The move is expected to incur a one-time expense of approximately Rs 3 crore-Rs 4 crore for the company, the report said.

The report quoted the source as saying, “The relocation cost will be offset because Zepto is estimated to save around Rs 40 lakh-Rs 50 lakh in rent per month because of its move from Mumbai to Bengaluru."

New office in Bengaluru

Zepto operates two primary offices in India: a large 80,000-90,000 sq ft facility in Mumbai and a smaller 30,000-40,000 sq ft space in Bengaluru. The company plans to give up both locations and consolidate its operations into a new, 150,000 sq ft office in Bengaluru.

Zepto is currently in the final stages of securing a property of that scale in the Sarjapur, HSR, or Bellandur areas, the report said.

Zepto's headcount

Out of Zepto's total workforce of 1,700 to 1,800 employees, around 1,000 are based in Mumbai, 400 in Bengaluru, and around 300 are distributed across various locations, managing city operations, the report further said.

“Of the total 1,000 employees in Mumbai, around 90 per cent are already willing to move and the remaining are in discussions to relocate. If all goes to plan, just 5-7 per cent of the 1,000 will be unable to move to Bengaluru,” the source said, as cited by the report.