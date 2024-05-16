Home / Companies / News / Tech Mahindra, IBM to assist businesses worldwide in adoption of GenAI

Tech Mahindra, IBM to assist businesses worldwide in adoption of GenAI

Under the partnership, TechM amplifAI and IBM watsonx will integrate to bring new GenAI and governance capabilities to enterprises, according to a company statement

tech Mahindra, TechM
Representational Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IT company Tech Mahindra on Thursday said it has collaborated with IBM to assist businesses worldwide in responsibly accelerating the adoption of generative AI (GenAI).

Under the partnership, TechM amplifAI and IBM watsonx will integrate to bring new GenAI and governance capabilities to enterprises, according to a company statement.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Our work with Tech Mahindra is expected to expand the reach of watsonx, allowing even more customers to build trustworthy AI as we seek to combine our technology and expertise to support enterprise use cases such as code modernisation, digital labour, and customer service," IBM Ecosystem General Manager Kate Woolley said.

Also Read

Executives plan to invest more in GenAI for sustainability: IBM study

Move near an office or leave company: IBM's ultimatum to its managers

59% Indian enterprises actively using AI in business activities: IBM report

Build trust in GenAI to transform India's data-rich tax landscape: Report

HCLTech partners with Amazon Web Services to drive GenAI adoption

Norway excludes Adani Ports from govt pension fund over ethical concerns

Signature Global aims to sell Rs 10,000 cr worth homes in FY25, up 38%

Q4 FY24 results: M&M, GAIL, Vodafone among 94 firms to post earnings today

Brookfield India REIT to acquire Bharti Enterprises' stake in realty JV

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon favors full engagement with China: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tech MahindraIBMartifical intelligence

First Published: May 16 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story