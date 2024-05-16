Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

HAL Q4 results: Net profit rises 52% to Rs 4,309 cr, revenue up over 18%

Capital goods and manufacturing companies have benefited throughout fiscal 2024 from the Indian government's push for higher capital expenditure. This extended into the fourth quarter

HAL, hindustan aeronautics

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by demand for its aircraft from the country's defence ministry.
 
Consolidated net profit rose 52% year-on-year to Rs 4,309 crore ($516.2 million) for the three months ended March 31.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Capital goods and manufacturing companies have benefited throughout fiscal 2024 from the Indian government's push for higher capital expenditure. This extended into the fourth quarter.
 
The state-owned aerospace and defence company bagged orders worth Rs 17,600 crore during the quarter, up 135% from a year earlier, per Elara Capital.

The company's order inflow includes the supply of 25 Dornier aircraft to the Indian Navy and orders for engines for MiG-29 aircraft, the brokerage said.
 
HAL, whose customers include the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, along with aerospace corporations Airbus and Boeing, said revenue rose over 18% to Rs 14, 769 crore.
 
Its two main businesses are manufacturing defence technology and aircraft maintenance, but it does not give a segment-wise break-up.
 
Its rivals Bharat Electronics and Bharat Dynamics have yet to report March-quarter results.
HAL's shares jumped as much as 5.4% after the results.
 

Topics : Hindustan Aeronautics Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd defence firms Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySunil Chhetri RetirementDixon Technologies Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon