Telangana will extend support to Amara Raja's Rs 9,500 cr project: CM Reddy

The Amara Raja team met the CM here regarding their landmark Giga Corridor project and ePositive Energy Labs in Telangana, an official release said

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, Principal Secretary (Industries) Jayesh Ranjan, and Special Secretary (investment Promotion) Vishnu Vardhan Reddy were also present during the meeting
Press Trust of India Hyderabad

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 3:55 PM IST
The Telangana government will extend necessary support for Amara Raja group's advanced chemistry cell gigafactory and battery pack assembly unit being set up in Mahbubnagar district, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said on Wednesday.

The Amara Raja team met the CM here regarding their landmark Giga Corridor project and ePositive Energy Labs in Telangana, an official release said.

"Amara Raja is a key partner in Telangana's growth story and (we) assured the necessary support towards the operationalisation of the Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Gigafactory, Pack Assembly and ePositive Energy Labs in Telangana. Telangana is committed towards clean energy and advanced storage technologies like ACCs are a priority sector for the state, the release quoted Reddy as saying.

Jayadev Galla, Chairman and Managing Director, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (formerly Amara Raja Batteries) met CM Reddy and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister Reddy and Galla discussed Amara Raja's ongoing projects in Telangana and explored future areas of collaboration between the state and the company.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (ARE&M) is one of India's leading energy storage and mobility enterprises and also one of the largest manufacturers of batteries for both industrial and automotive application.

As part of its foray into advanced energy storage technologies to address the growing electric mobility and energy storage markets, Amara Raja is setting up the Giga Corridor.

The Giga Corridor will include one of India's largest lithium-ion Giga Factories for Advanced Chemistry Cell manufacturing and Battery Pack assembly in Mahbubnagar and a Research and Development hub named E-Positive Energy Labs in Shamshabad near here with a capital investment of Rs 9,500 crore.

The project has the potential to provide direct employment to 4,500 people and an almost similar number in indirect employment.

Galla said, We appreciate the government for their continued support towards quick execution of our landmark Giga Corridor project. Amara Raja is set to expand exponentially and we hope the Government of Telangana continues to support industries so as to establish the state as a major force in the growing EV and New Energy sector.

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, Principal Secretary (Industries) Jayesh Ranjan, and Special Secretary (investment Promotion) Vishnu Vardhan Reddy were also present during the meeting.

Topics :Telanganainfrastructureenergy sector

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 3:55 PM IST

