Tesla begins hiring in India, signals entry plans after PM Modi's US trip

The electric-vehicle maker sought candidates for 13 roles, including customer-facing and back-end jobs, according to advertisements on Monday on its LinkedIn page

Tesla
While India’s EV market is still nascent compared to China’s, it offers an avenue for Tesla to check slowing sales after it posted its first annual drop in EV sales in over a decade | Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 7:33 AM IST
By Alisha Sachdev 
Tesla Inc. is hiring in India, a sure sign it plans to enter the market shortly after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US. 
The electric-vehicle maker sought candidates for 13 roles, including customer-facing and back-end jobs, according to advertisements on Monday on its LinkedIn page.
 
At least five of the positions, including service technician and various advisory roles, were available in both Mumbai and Delhi, while the rest of the openings, such as customer engagement manager and delivery operations specialist, were for Mumbai.
 
Tesla and India have engaged on-and-off for years, but the carmaker had stayed away from the South Asian nation over concerns on high import duties. India’s now reduced basic customs duty on high-end cars priced above $40,000 from 110 per cent to 70 per cent.
 
While India’s EV market is still nascent compared to China’s, it offers an avenue for Tesla to check slowing sales after it posted its first annual drop in EV sales in over a decade. India’s electric car sales neared 100,000 units last year compared to China’s 11 million.

Tesla’s India intent follows Modi’s meeting with Musk and President Donald Trump in Washington last week. Trump later said the Indian leader agreed to begin negotiations to address the US trade deficit boost US military purchases, including steps to ultimately supply F-35 fighter jets.
 
Although Musk is a key member of Trump’s cabinet, the president didn’t say if the tech billionaire met Modi as a CEO of private companies or in his role with DOGE team. 
 
Musk’s role in Trump’s government has blurred the lines between his business and political interests. Last month, Italy confirmed talks with Musk’s SpaceX for a deal to provide secure telecommunications for the nation’s government, a development that followed Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni meeting with then President-elect Trump in Florida.
 
First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

