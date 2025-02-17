Bharti Airtel lands key subsea cable connecting Singapore and France

Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the landing of the new SEA-ME-WE 6 (Southeast Asia-Middle East-West Europe-6, or SMW6) communications cable in Chennai. The company had already landed the cable in Mumbai on December 30, 2024. The 21,700 km-long optical fibre submarine cable connects India to Singapore and France (Marseille), crossing Egypt through terrestrial cables in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Western Europe. Airtel has invested in the core cable and has additionally co-built a private network of four fibre pairs between Singapore, Chennai, and Mumbai. This cable system will bring a massive 220 terabits per second (TBPs) of global capacity to India.

The transcontinental cable landing in both Mumbai and Chennai will be fully integrated with Airtel’s data centre arm, Nxtra by Airtel, at its large facilities in these cities.

The company said the cable would enable global hyperscalers and businesses in the country to seamlessly access international connectivity and data centre services. “We are delighted to further strengthen our global connectivity by landing one of the largest cable systems into our facilities. This complements our existing network strength of 400,000 Rkms across 50 countries,” said Sharat Sinha, director and CEO, Airtel Business.

These cable landings were completed by SubCom, a leading supplier of subsea fibre optic cable data systems responsible for the engineering, manufacturing, and installation of SEA-ME-WE 6.

Airtel’s global network spans five continents. The company has investments in 34 cables globally, with some of the recent ones including 2Africa, Southeast Asia-Japan Cable 2 (SJC2), and Equiano. Apart from these cables that connect India to key regions like Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the US, Airtel’s global subsea network investments also include large cable systems like i2i Cable Network (i2icn), Europe India Gateway (EIG), IMEWE, SEA-ME-WE-4, AAG, Unity, EASSy, Gulf Bridge International (GBI), and Middle East North Africa Submarine Cable (MENA Cable), among many others.