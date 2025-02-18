Tesla's India entry likely as job listings hint at Mumbai showroom

US electric vehicle giant Tesla has posted 13 job openings based in Mumbai, triggering speculation about the carmaker’s possible India entry after it recorded a decline in global sales last year for the first time in a decade.

Of the job listings posted on the company’s website, four are in vehicle service, six in sales and customer support, and three in operations and business support. This suggests that the company is looking to open an outlet that would serve as both a sales and service point for its cars.

An email sent to Tesla remained unanswered till the time of going to press.

Tesla’s hiring news comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk in the US. It is, however, unclear whether discussions on Tesla’s India entry took place. After the meeting, Modi tweeted, “Had a very good meeting with Elon Musk in Washington DC." Earlier this month, India reduced the basic customs duty on cars priced above $40,000 from 110 per cent to 70 per cent, a move widely seen as paving the way for Tesla’s entry. Leading multi-brand dealers in India said Tesla had not yet engaged with the Indian dealer community. “Tesla typically follows a company-owned-company-operated (COCO) model to sell directly to customers. It would not adopt a traditional franchise-led dealer outlet model in India,” said the owner of a multi-brand dealership in Karnataka.

Unlike other car original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Tesla sells directly to consumers globally and has created an international network of COCO showrooms and service centres across cities. As of 2024, Tesla has more than 1,300 such showrooms globally. Sources in the car retail industry indicated that Tesla would typically look for a 3,000-5,000 square feet area for its sales and service outlets. After Mumbai, the Delhi-NCR region is likely to be next in line for showrooms. Globally, Tesla also sells online, allowing customers to purchase a Tesla directly from the company’s website. Overall, 2024 has been a tough year for the US car major. Reuters reported in January that Tesla’s deliveries for 2024 totalled 1.79 million, down 1.1 per cent from the previous year and below estimates of 1.806 million units, according to 19 analysts polled by LSEG. In contrast, its rival BYD sold a record-breaking 4.27 million new energy vehicles (NEVs), a 41.26 per cent year-on-year increase, including both battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). The US and China remain Tesla’s biggest markets, while India’s EV market is still at a nascent stage, with around 100,000 units sold in 2024. However, relatively expensive EVs such as Mahindra’s BE 6 and XEV 9e generated 30,000 bookings on the first day of sales.

In fact, responding to a Twitter user on how he would handle competition should Tesla enter India, Mahindra & Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra said on Tuesday that this was not the first time such a question had been posed to him. “We have been asked similar questions ever since the opening up of the Indian economy in 1991. How will you compete against Tata? Maruti? All MNCs?” he wrote. “But we’re still around. And working like maniacs to still be around & relevant even a century from now. With you cheering us on, we will make that happen,” he concluded.