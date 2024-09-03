THDC to harness 6,790 MW pumped hydropower storage at Rs 33,600 cr

THDC India on Tuesday said it has signed a pact with the Maharashtra government for harnessing six PSPs (pumped hydro power storage project) totalling 6,790 MW with an investment of over Rs 33,600 crore. The agreement aims to facilitate the developer in conducting surveys, investigations, preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), and establishing projects in a time-bound manner while adhering to the prevailing rules, policies, and schemes of both the central and state governments, a company statement said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp According to the statement, the memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with the Department of Water Resources, Government of Maharashtra, for harnessing of Pumped Storage Energy through six PSPs, totalling 6,790 MW capacity and involving a proposed investment of more than Rs 33,600 crore.

The six planned projects under this MoU are Malshej Ghat Pumped Storage Project (700 MW), Aruna Pumped Storage Project (1,950 MW), Kharari Pumped Storage Project (1,250 MW), Humbarli Birmani Pumped Storage Project (1,000 MW), Aruna Kolamb Pumped Storage Project (1,200 MW), and Morawadi Majarewadi Pumped Storage Project (690 MW).

As part of the collaboration, the Maharashtra government will facilitate the process of water allocation necessary for the projects, including both initial filling and annual consumptive requirements, upon receiving applications from THDC India.

In return, THDC is dedicated to preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for each project and submitting them for approval to both the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and the state water resources department.