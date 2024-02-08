Home / Companies / News / Thermax Q3 results: Profit jumps nearly 88% to Rs 237 cr on high revenues

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 3:53 PM IST
Thermax on Thursday posted nearly 88 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 237.06 crore in the December quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

Total income rose to Rs 2,382.76 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,091.57 crore a year ago.

As of December 31, the order balance for the quarter was Rs 10,717 crore as compared to Rs 9,859 crore in the previous fiscal, up 9 per cent, it stated.

The order booking for the quarter under review was Rs 2,506 crore, 14 per cent higher than Rs 2,204 crore in the last fiscal, it stated.

Thermax Limited Q3 results

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

