Thomas Cook hit by cyberattack, temporarily shuts down affected IT systems

"We wish to inform you that there has been an incident involving cyber attack on our IT infrastructure. Immediately upon becoming aware of the incident, we have taken the necessary steps to investigate and respond to the incident, including shutting down affected systems," the company said in the filing.

It further said, "We are working with leading cyber security experts to support our investigation and identify the extent of the issue and take remedial action as necessary."

Schedule III of the Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, outlines the events and information that listed entities must disclose to stock exchanges to ensure transparency and protect investor interests.

If a listed company experiences a cyberattack, it must assess its impact. If the attack significantly affects operations, finances, or reputation, it must be disclosed to stock exchanges within 24 hours. The company should share details like the nature of the attack, its impact, and actions taken to resolve it. It may also report the incident to regulatory bodies like CERT-In.

Thomas Cook India's stock closed at Rs 197 on December 31. The company must act quickly to contain the breach, secure its systems, and communicate with stakeholders. Failure to disclose can lead to penalties from Sebi, as transparency is essential to protect investors and maintain trust.

Thomas Cook India financial results

Thomas Cook India reported a 37.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 64.9 crore for the quarter ended September 30, compared to the same period last year. Net sales grew by 8.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2,003.8 crore in the July-September quarter, while other income rose by 55.4 per cent YoY.

The company's profit before interest, depreciation, and taxes (PBIDT) increased by 28.6 per cent YoY to Rs 168.2 crore during the same period.