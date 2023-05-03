Home / Companies / News / Times Group owners initiate talks with financiers as firm's partition looms

Times Group owners initiate talks with financiers as firm's partition looms

The funding lines being discussed will be backed by the group's assets and its cash flows, according to the report

Bloomberg
Times Group owners initiate talks with financiers as firm's partition looms

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 12:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article


Samir Jain and Vineet Jain, who together control one of the largest media conglomerates in India, have initiated talks with financiers to fund a partition of the Times Group, according to people familiar with the matter.

The brothers have been working on carving out the sprawling group that controls Bennett Coleman & Co., which runs the nation’s top newspaper The Times of India, and financial daily The Economic Times, between them in a mediated partition over the past year, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is not public. 
The funds raised will be used by the brother who gets the news paper publishing business, the largest by revenue, to pay the other after accounting for other assets received, they said.

Revenues in India’s media and entertainment sector are set to touch Rs 2.3 trillion ($28 billion) next year with television, digital channels, and print expected to be the biggest contributors, data compiled by Ernst & Young shows. The Times Group has a significant presence in the three segments and it also holds stakes in companies operating in sectors ranging from real estate to e-commerce.
The funding lines being discussed will be backed by the group’s assets and its cash flows, according to the people. After the division, the brothers may consider bringing in financial investors into their units, they said.
Samir Jain, Vineet Jain and representatives for the group didn’t respond to emails and text messages seeking comments about the partition and financing talks.
Conversations about the split are still progressing and no final decision has been taken about which assets will go to each brother, they said. The Morning Context had reported the partition plans earlier. Privately-held Bennett Coleman also owns television channels, including Times Now and ET Now. 

Also Read

Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia, US condemns strongly

Adani shares tumble on report group seeking time to pay ACC, Ambuja debt

Singapore's Temasek remains invested in Adani Ports: Media report

China ends Covid-19 travel restrictions for incoming passengers from today

Italy mulls ways to curtail Chinese influence over tyre maker Pirelli

JSW Steel to invest $145 mn to upgrade manufacturing operations in US

JSW Steel to invest $145 mn to upgrade operations in USA manufacturing

Wadia Group not exiting; some people have shown interest in Go First: CEO

Go First saga: SpiceJet to revive 25 grounded aircraft, mobilises Rs 400 cr

Go First has history of missing financial obligations: P&W on allegations

Topics :Times Groupmedialoan refinancing

First Published: May 03 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story