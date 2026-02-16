Tina Ambani may appear before ED on Tuesday in money laundering case

Tina Ambani, former actor and wife of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday for questioning in a money-laundering case.

This is the second summons issued to 69-year-old Tina Ambani.

She was issued the first summons to depose before the federal probe agency here on February 10 but she had skipped it.

She was then issued a fresh summons, asking her to appear before the ED on February 17.

There was no immediate response from ED officials on the development.

Once Tina Ambani deposes, she will be questioned and her statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials had said.

Anil Ambani, 66, has also been asked to depose before the agency on February 18 for the second time as part of the investigation linked to multiple Reliance Group companies and their bank loans. He first appeared before the ED in August 2025. The Reliance Group has not responded to news reports related to these summonses. It is understood that Tina Ambani has been called for questioning with regard to a money trail linked to the purchase of a luxury condominium in New York's Manhattan. The ED recently arrested former RCOM (Reliance Communication) president Punit Garg in the case. The New York property was "fraudulently" sold in 2023 during the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) of RCOM by Garg, the ED had claimed in a statement earlier.

It is understood that RCOM informed the stock exchange about this "fraudulent" sale in 2025. "The sale proceeds of USD 8.3 million (about Rs 69.55 crore in 2023) were remitted from the USA under the guise of a sham investment arrangement with a Dubai-based entity controlled by a Pakistan-linked individual, without the knowledge or consent of the Resolution Professional (RP)," the ED had claimed earlier. The agency has recently constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe multiple cases of alleged bank fraud and linked financial irregularities against the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) on the directions of the Supreme Court.