Tata Group's Titan may shift some manufacturing to the Gulf region to maintain low-tariff access to US markets amid trade tensions between US and India, Managing Director CK Venkataraman said, according to Reuters.

This comes amid rising tensions between India and the US, with President Donald Trump threatening to “very substantially” raise tariffs on Indian imports over its continued purchases of Russian oil.

Last month, Titan also announced that its Dubai-based wholly owned subsidiary Titan Holdings International FZCO has signed an agreement to acquire a 67 per cent stake in Damas LLC, the holding company for the Damas jewellery business in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

ALSO READ: Will Titan's 67% acquisition of Damas boost profitability in GCC region? Damas operates 146 stores across the six GCC countries — UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain. The deal amounts to approximately $282 million. In view of the deal, Venkataraman told Reuters that the Gulf region is being considered "as a manufacturing base to export to the US". Last week, the US announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports along with additional penalties, while the United Arab Emirates — a GCC member — currently faces a lower 10 per cent duty, the report added.