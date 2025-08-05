Assetz acquires 11.5 acres in Bengaluru for ₹1,400 crore housing project

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Assetz has acquired an 11.5-acre land parcel on Old Madras Road (OMR)–Hoskote Highway in East Bengaluru to develop a luxury residential community with an estimated gross development value (GDV) exceeding ₹1,400 crore. The strategic move is backed by Motilal Oswal Alternates (MOA).

The company stated that the acquisition includes a joint development component with Vanshee Builders & Developers Pvt Ltd. The upscale residential project, featuring highway-facing support amenities, will span 1.4 million square feet of saleable built-up area (SBA) and comprise approximately 800 units. This move further strengthens Assetz’s position in East Bengaluru — a market where it has already made a mark with projects such as Marq, Bloom & Dell, Sun & Sanctum, 66, and Shibui.

"Strategic land acquisition has always been fundamental to our development approach, laying the groundwork well before execution begins. In the past two years alone, we have secured a pipeline of 17 million square feet across 19 projects with the potential to deliver 9,000 homes. With 10 launches this year, we are committed to delivering homes that offer long-term value to our buyers and communities alike," said Sunil Pareek, executive director, Assetz. In July, Motilal Oswal Alternates closed its sixth real estate fund with a corpus of ₹2,000 crore.