Home / Companies / News / Assetz acquires 11.5 acres in Bengaluru for ₹1,400 crore housing project

Assetz acquires 11.5 acres in Bengaluru for ₹1,400 crore housing project

Luxury housing project on East Bengaluru's Old Madras Road to span 1.4 mn sq ft and 800 units, backed by Motilal Oswal Alternates and partnered with Vanshee Builders

Sunil Pareek, Executive Director, Assetz
Sunil Pareek, Executive Director, Assetz
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 7:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bengaluru-based real estate developer Assetz has acquired an 11.5-acre land parcel on Old Madras Road (OMR)–Hoskote Highway in East Bengaluru to develop a luxury residential community with an estimated gross development value (GDV) exceeding ₹1,400 crore. The strategic move is backed by Motilal Oswal Alternates (MOA).
 
The company stated that the acquisition includes a joint development component with Vanshee Builders & Developers Pvt Ltd. The upscale residential project, featuring highway-facing support amenities, will span 1.4 million square feet of saleable built-up area (SBA) and comprise approximately 800 units. This move further strengthens Assetz’s position in East Bengaluru — a market where it has already made a mark with projects such as Marq, Bloom & Dell, Sun & Sanctum, 66, and Shibui.
 
“Strategic land acquisition has always been fundamental to our development approach, laying the groundwork well before execution begins. In the past two years alone, we have secured a pipeline of 17 million square feet across 19 projects with the potential to deliver 9,000 homes. With 10 launches this year, we are committed to delivering homes that offer long-term value to our buyers and communities alike,” said Sunil Pareek, executive director, Assetz. 
 
In July, Motilal Oswal Alternates closed its sixth real estate fund with a corpus of ₹2,000 crore.
 
Anand Lakhotia, managing director and co-head (real estate) at Motilal Oswal Alternates, commented, “We are well-positioned to support quality land acquisitions. This association reflects our belief in Assetz’s vision of a professional residential platform with established execution capabilities. Their emphasis on good governance, supported by a steady track record, is in line with our strategy of investing in top-performing developers.”
 
Since 2006, Assetz has delivered 20 residential and commercial projects totalling approximately 15 million square feet. In the residential segment, the company has continued to scale, building a portfolio of 46 projects — delivered, launched, and under approval — with a cumulative development potential of 45 million square feet.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ashiana Housing to invest ₹425 crore in FY26 for senior living projects

Jio Financial to become top financial firm by embracing tech: Kamath

SAP Labs opens second campus in Bengaluru with €194 mn investment

Castrol India Q2 results: Net profit rises 5% to ₹244 cr on higher demand

KICL forays into value footwear market with Zodiz and Jeetlo acquisition

Topics :housing projectBengaluruReal Estate Motilal Oswal

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story