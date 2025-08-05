₹17K cr loan fraud case: ED likely to summon Anil Ambani again in 10 days

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi for questioning in connection with an alleged ₹17,000 crore worth bank loan fraud-linked money laundering case.

The ED will summon him again after 10 days, according to sources.

The sixty-six-year-old reached the central agency’s office in an electric vehicle around 10:50 am, and his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the probe linked to multiple fraud cases involving several of his group companies.