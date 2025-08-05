Home / Companies / News / ₹17K cr loan fraud case: ED likely to summon Anil Ambani again in 10 days

₹17K cr loan fraud case: ED likely to summon Anil Ambani again in 10 days

The Enforcement Directorate may summon Anil Ambani again in the Rs 17,000-crore loan fraud case after he sought 10 days to gather documents and clarify financial decisions

Anil Ambani
premium
On August 1, the ED issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Anil Ambani to stop him from leaving the country while the investigation is ongoing. | Photo: Reuters
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 8:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi for questioning in connection with an alleged ₹17,000 crore worth bank loan fraud-linked money laundering case.
 
The ED will summon him again after 10 days, according to sources.
 
The sixty-six-year-old reached the central agency’s office in an electric vehicle around 10:50 am, and his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the probe linked to multiple fraud cases involving several of his group companies.
 
“During questioning, he denied any involvement in the case, stating that all financial decisions were taken by the internal board of his companies and that he merely signed off on them later,” a source said. 
 
The businessman informed ED officials that he would need at least seven to 10 days to gather the necessary documents and facts related to the case, the source added. “Based on his request, the agency may summon him again within the next 7-10 days,” the source added.
 
The ED has also summoned two of his close associates — Amitabh Jhunjhunwala and Sateesh Seth. Both are senior executives within Ambani’s business empire and are alleged to have played key roles in its financial operations.
 
On August 1, the ED issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Anil Ambani to stop him from leaving the country while the investigation is ongoing. An LOC is typically issued to ensure that individuals under probe are available for questioning and do not flee abroad.
 
Between July 24 and 26, the ED conducted raids at more than 35 locations across Mumbai and Delhi. These raids targeted over 50 companies and 25 individuals connected to the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group. One of the main concerns is about loans worth ₹3,000 crore disbursed by Yes Bank between 2017 and 2019, which are believed to have been siphoned off to shell companies and non-genuine entities. Several of these companies reportedly shared the same addresses and directors.
 
The probe draws from two CBI FIRs, and inputs from Sebi, the National Housing Bank, the National Financial Reporting Authority, and Bank of Baroda.
 
A source had earlier said the case involves forged documents, backdated approvals, and possible bribes to Yes Bank officials. Loans were allegedly disbursed in haste without proper checks.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Eris Lifesciences to target insulin, semaglutide mkt opportunities in FY26

Assetz acquires 11.5 acres in Bengaluru for ₹1,400 crore housing project

Ashiana Housing to invest ₹425 crore in FY26 for senior living projects

Jio Financial to become top financial firm by embracing tech: Kamath

SAP Labs opens second campus in Bengaluru with €194 mn investment

Topics :Anil AmbaniEnforcement DirectoratePMLA

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story