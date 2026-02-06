Mahindra Group to invest ₹15K crore in Vidarbha manufacturing facility

M&M has forayed overseas with the XUV700 and XUV3XO recently. It is also exploring exporting electric vehicles to the UK following the finalisation of the India-UK free trade agreement.

NU_IQ will target the “white spaces” in the automotive industry in India and internationally across right- and left-hand-drive markets, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, chief executive officer for the automotive division at M&M, had said earlier. NU_IQ has been built to support the transition to software-defined vehicles and is cloud-ready for continuous digital updates for advanced driver-assistance and connected-car systems. Vision.S, Vision.T, Vision.SXT and Vision.X are the four concept cars on the NU_IQ platform, which will fall in the sub-4 metre and 4.3 metre segments.