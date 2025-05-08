Titan's managing director Venkataraman to retire by year end: CEO

Indian jeweller and watchmaker Titan said on Thursday that Managing Director C. K. Venkataraman will retire at the end of the year, after more than 30 years at the company.

He will be replaced by jewelery division CEO, Ajoy Chawla.

Venkataraman joined the company in 1990 and rose to the top post in 2019, the same year Chawala took the helm at the jewellery division.

Under Chawla's leadership, the jewellery division has grown 2.5 times in sales and profits, Titan said in a press release.

It said it would decide on Chawla's replacement at a later date.

