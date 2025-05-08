Home / Companies / News / Paytm, founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma settle ESOP case with Sebi

Paytm, founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma settle ESOP case with Sebi

Consequently, last month, Sharma had foregone these ESOPs and as a result, Paytm took a related ₹492 crore one-time charge in the previous quarter

Vijay, Vijay Shekhar, Vijay Shekhar Sharma
Consequently, last month, Sharma had foregone these ESOPs and as a result, Paytm took a related ₹492 crore one-time charge in the previous quarter. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 6:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian payments firm Paytm and its founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma have settled an employee stock options violations case with the country's markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said on Thursday. 
As part of the settlement, Sharma has been prohibited from accepting fresh employee stock options (ESOPs) from any listed company for three years, while Paytm and Sharma each paid ₹1.1 crore ($129,884) each, SEBI said.
  Last August, the SEBI determined that the grant of 21 million ESOPs to Sharma violated its rules governing share-based employee benefits. As per Indian rules, large shareholders who can influence company decisions cannot hold ESOPs.
  Consequently, last month, Sharma had foregone these ESOPs and as a result, Paytm took a related ₹492 crore one-time charge in the previous quarter.
  Sharma owned a 14.7% stake in Paytm a year before the company went public in 2021. To become eligible for ESOP grants, he reduced his shareholding to 9.1% by transferring 30.97 million shares to Axis Trustee Services, which acted on behalf of the Sharma family trust.
  Sharma's brother, Ajay Shekhar Sharma, also settled with SEBI in the same case by cancelling the stock options granted to him.    (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PB Health raises $218 mn in seed round led by US-based General Catalyst

BBC Studios focuses on BBC Player in India, partners with Tata Play Binge

Behind Microsoft's push for performance: firings, PIPs and re-hire bans

CRISIL puts IndusInd Bank's long-term debt instrument on 'rating watch'

Jio Credit looks to raise Rs 1K cr in maiden bond issue next week

Topics :SEBIPaytmPaytm founder Vijay Shekhar SharmaEsops

First Published: May 08 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story